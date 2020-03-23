Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 133.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,092 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of DCP Midstream worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after buying an additional 422,394 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 525.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 306,520 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in DCP Midstream by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 190,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 53,460 shares during the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

In other DCP Midstream news, VP Richard A. Loving purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,215.00. Also, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 107,425 shares of company stock valued at $820,863. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. DCP Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $887.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.22%. Research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.