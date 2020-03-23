Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,368 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Helen of Troy worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 459.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $111.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $198.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

