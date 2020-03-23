Credit Suisse AG Sells 148,001 Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,001 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Switch worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Switch by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 19.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 488.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 127,180 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 36.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 924,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,549,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,424,472.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,358,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

SWCH stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. Switch Inc has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Switch Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

