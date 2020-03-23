Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,240 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,605,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $50.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $975.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.21. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 113,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

