Credit Suisse AG Sells 52,733 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,733 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of AutoNation worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,033.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,820,268 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoNation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra dropped their price target on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $26.50 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

