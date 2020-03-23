Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,692 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 191,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Matador Resources worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 606.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000.

Shares of MTDR opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. Matador Resources Co has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,739.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Singleton II purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

