Critical Contrast: AssetMark Financial (AMK) and Its Rivals

AssetMark Financial (NYSE: AMK) is one of 59 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AssetMark Financial to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AssetMark Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A AssetMark Financial Competitors 16.53% 66.72% 8.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AssetMark Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $417.94 million -$420,000.00 27.54 AssetMark Financial Competitors $3.01 billion $291.91 million 8.69

AssetMark Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial. AssetMark Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AssetMark Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 AssetMark Financial Competitors 774 2693 2778 151 2.36

AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 93.34%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 93.10%. Given AssetMark Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AssetMark Financial competitors beat AssetMark Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It offers an integrated technology platform that allows advisers to do research and portfolio analysis, create proposals, open and maintain accounts, implement investments, and meet reporting obligations; delivers its platform and solutions through people who get to know the company's clients; and provides curated platform of investment options. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AssetMark Holdings LLC.

