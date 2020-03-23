CROAT Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $40,585.27 and $45.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 76,818,889 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

