Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 827.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,765 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.33% of Crocs worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,801,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,128,000 after buying an additional 1,051,432 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Crocs by 3,403.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 607,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after buying an additional 589,678 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after buying an additional 575,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 628,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 443,944 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 3,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 15,475 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 over the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.77. 116,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $735.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.50 million. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. Crocs’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

