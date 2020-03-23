Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0913 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:CRT traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $4.35. 56,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,263. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.85. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

