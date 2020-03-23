Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1,390.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628,963 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.85% of Crowdstrike worth $87,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after acquiring an additional 892,712 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,431,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $3,348,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $1,204,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock worth $293,394,475 over the last 90 days.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.59. 624,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,875. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.82.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.