Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. Crowdstrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.90.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 24,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $1,204,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock worth $293,394,475.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

