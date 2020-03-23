Crown (NYSE:CCK) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,094. Crown has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.