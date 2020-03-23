CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CryoPort from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens began coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CYRX stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.77 and a current ratio of 18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $548.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.81.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CryoPort will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,664,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $76,779,000 after buying an additional 82,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,663,000 after buying an additional 396,281 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650,514 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $26,994,000 after buying an additional 1,049,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,399 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,396,000 after buying an additional 244,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,592,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.