Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $300,164.05 and approximately $8,500.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00342133 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000189 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000648 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,772,478 coins and its circulating supply is 2,627,885 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

