CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

CSX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,631,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,513. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.