Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 110,424 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 169.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,424 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,278,000 after purchasing an additional 175,745 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,858,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,447,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,513,000 after purchasing an additional 70,036 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,859,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 346,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 224,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. Bank of America cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cfra boosted their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of CCEP traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.81. 1,285,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

