Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 11,665 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 115.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $23.31 on Monday, reaching $461.76. 1,271,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $423.61 and its 200-day moving average is $356.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $518.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total transaction of $5,579,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,392,738.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,507. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

