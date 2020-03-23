Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 134,605 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 395.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,605 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMTD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $57.00 to $53.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

AMTD traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 685,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392,025. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $54.57.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

