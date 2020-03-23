Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 138,879 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 553.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138,879 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,428 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $99,241,000 after purchasing an additional 940,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after buying an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.85. 935,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,406,728. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on TJX Companies from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.22.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

