Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 142,790 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 142,790 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 28,198,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,776,668. The firm has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

