Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 146,840 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,840 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vistra Energy worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

VST traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,862,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

