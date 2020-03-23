Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 306,665 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 261.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 306,665 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Juniper Networks worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.14. 1,704,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,451. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

