Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 56,903 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 163.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,903 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2,614.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,721,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,001 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.48.

EXPE traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 260,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

