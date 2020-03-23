Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 256.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 168,715 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Helmerich & Payne worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.52. 433,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665,998. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.15, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

