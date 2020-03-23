Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 685.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 379,886 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 331,530 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Airlines Group worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. 41,618,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,082,980. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

