Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 10,602 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,119,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 50,732 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $6,088,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $50,008,412.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,571 shares of company stock valued at $65,442,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $126.68. The company had a trading volume of 264,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,683. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

