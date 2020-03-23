Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 25,101 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.21% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $673,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,809,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 397,620 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Insiders have bought 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMG stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.04. 468,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,929. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.74.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

