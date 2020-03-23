Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 43,942 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 221.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,942 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.53.

CMI traded down $11.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.94. 1,178,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.83. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

