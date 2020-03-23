Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 49,235 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 145.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETR traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $79.16. 1,183,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,721. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.55. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.