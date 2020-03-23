Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,901 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 223,464 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.18. 4,922,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.