Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,559 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,600,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $7.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.97. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $96.02 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. UBS Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

