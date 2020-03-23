Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 886.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,023 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

PEG traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $37.25. 265,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,823. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

