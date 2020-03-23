Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 174,067 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.34% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

AEO stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.99. 326,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,596,679. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Cowen downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

