Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2,941.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,190 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. Cfra raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

NYSE CPT traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,576. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

