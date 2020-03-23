Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $10.45 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,939,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $11.66 on Monday, reaching $108.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.35.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

