Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $10.46 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1,317.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,032 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.21% of Brunswick worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $2,540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Brunswick by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.92. 72,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brunswick from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.39.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

