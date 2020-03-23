Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $10.66 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $931,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,607 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $868.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $861.15.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $13.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $579.85. The company had a trading volume of 52,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,642. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $796.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $813.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $940.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

