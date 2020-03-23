Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,727 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,717,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,863,611. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.