Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 526.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.14. 91,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,958. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Bank of America began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $40,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,527,157. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

