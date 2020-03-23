Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,759 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 168,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 49,208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 299.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 209,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 156,871 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $34,115.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at $34,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

TEVA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,435,076. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

