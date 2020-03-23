Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 24,724.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,997 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Envista worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth $173,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth $46,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth $13,940,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth $22,304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth $12,769,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:NVST traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $12.21. 103,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,632. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31. Envista Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

