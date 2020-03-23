Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.24 Million Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 396.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,281 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Mylan worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mylan by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.37.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,437. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Mylan NV has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Mylan’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.