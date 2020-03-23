Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.62 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 298,656 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,388,000 after acquiring an additional 239,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,854,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $137.68. The company had a trading volume of 368,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.23 and its 200 day moving average is $218.69.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

