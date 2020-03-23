Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.89 Million Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 11,966.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 286,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 132,076 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. SRB Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.99. 203,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,081. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $65.19 and a one year high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.44.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

