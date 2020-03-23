Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 162.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,822 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $5.47 on Monday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,542,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.