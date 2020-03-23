Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.19 Million Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 335.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

ETN traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 300,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,529. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.61. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

