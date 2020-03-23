Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.29 Million Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 666.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,715 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 265,842 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of Tripadvisor worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,284 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,614 shares during the period. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,606,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,198 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 512,598 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 156,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

