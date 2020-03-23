Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 179.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,608 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,462,000 after acquiring an additional 841,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,209,000 after acquiring an additional 603,750 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in United Continental by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,062,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

UAL traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $25.63. 20,808,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,175,340. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

