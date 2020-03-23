Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.63 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 162,308 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Schlumberger by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,503 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,701 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,130,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Cowen downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.99.

SLB stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,194,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,010,346. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

